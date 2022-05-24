APC releases revised timetable for primaries

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has released a new revised schedule of activities for the Governorship, State House of Assembly, Senate and House of Representatives primary elections.

According to the statement issued late on Monday and signed by Barrister Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary of the party, the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved a new timetable which will make its Governorship and State House of Assembly primaries hold on Thursday,May 26, while candidates for Senate seats would emerge on Friday, 27th of May, 2022.