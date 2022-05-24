APC releases revised timetable for primaries

•silent on screening of presidential aspirants

By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has released a new revised schedule of activities for the Governorship, State House of Assembly, Senate and House of Representatives primary elections.
According to the statement issued late on Monday and signed by Barrister  Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary of the party, the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved a new timetable which will make its Governorship and State House of Assembly primaries hold on Thursday,May 26, while candidates for Senate seats would emerge on Friday, 27th of May, 2022.
The House of Representatives candidates initially fixed to hold along with Governorship Primaries will now hold on Saturday, 28th of May, 2022.
The statement restated that  “the Special Convention for the Presidential Primary will be held as scheduled on Sunday, 29th – Monday, 30th of May, 2022.”
However, the party was silent on date for screening of presidential aspirants it promised to announce shortly after it was postponed indefinitely from May 23.

