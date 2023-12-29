The All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Council, a group within the ruling party, said it has concluded plans to launch a Foundation in honour of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, in commemoration of his 70th birthday, disclosing that the Foundation aimed to focus on promoting the ideals which the former Benue State governor had consistently stood for over the decades.

The Director General of the Council, Hon. Seyi Bamigbade, made this known on Friday in a release made available to newsmen, saying that the Foundation would advance the philanthropy and humanitarian campaign for which the SGF stands out.

According to Bamigbade, the Foundation, which will be officially unveiled in Lagos on January 1, 2024, with Prince Ademola Adetokunbo Ade- Jonh as its pioneer Chairman, Board of Trustees, will empower youths with business grants, support widows and the less privileged.

Besides, he said the Foundation would also offer scholarships as well as provide educational materials to communities in Benue and the North Central in general.

Bamigbade urged philanthropic Nigerians and donor agencies to collaborate with the Council as it seeks to improve the lives of Nigerians in their communities in line with the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

