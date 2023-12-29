Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, gifted 17 brand new GAC GS4 model SUVs to members of the State Executive Council on Friday.

While presenting the vehicles to the Commissioners in a brief ceremony held at the Government House, the Governor explained that they are meant to facilitate the execution of their official duties while serving as a compliment to the prestige attached to their respective offices.

The governor remarked that his administration has also extended a similar gesture to members of the State House of Assembly in order to enable them to carry out their oversight functions and effectively participate in governance.

He observed that the current trend of inflation and depreciation in the value of the naira presupposes the need for the government to be prudent through a reduction in the cost of governance but with maximum performance in the art of governance.

Inuwa Yahaya underscored the importance of government ministries, departments, and agencies having utility vehicles for them to function effectively and efficiently.

According to him, “This time around, we must take extra care. These are public assets, and we must handle them as we handle our own property. We have to show leadership by example.”

He stressed that “it is when you lead that others follow, and you must lead from the front. So I urge you to look after the vehicles properly, manage them properly, and ensure that you utilise them for public service.”

The Governor, however, warned that the state government reserves the right to withdraw and return to the Ministry any vehicle found to be engaged in activities other than the ones it was originally meant to serve.

While responding on behalf of the Commissioners, the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Zubair Muhammad Umar, expressed gratitude to the Governor for presenting them with the vehicles at this time.

He noted that the gesture will go a long way towards assisting them in the discharge of their duties.

The Commissioner then assured the Governor that members of the State Executive Council will manage the vehicles in such a manner that they will stand the test of time, as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli Director-General ( Press Affairs) Government House, Gombe.

