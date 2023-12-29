Kano state governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has said that the construction of the N27 billion three-layer interchange bridge at Dan’agundi junction and Clover leaf overpass bridge at Tal’udu roundabout, all in the Kano metropolis, is aimed at reducing traffic congestion and easing travel in the ancient city of Kano

This is just as the governor clears the air on the financing of the projects, saying that it has been the tradition of his predecessors to finance such gigantic projects through joint accounts managed by the state and local governments.

Governor Yusuf disclosed on Friday, while laying the foundation of the interchange, which is worth N27 billion, that the major projects were initiated to reduce traffic congestion, ease travel, beautify the city, control pollution, and develop infrastructure and assent based on the ancient city.

According to him,” Kano as a megacity deserves massive infrastructural transformation to cater for the needs of over ten million urban dwellers and improve the socio-economic well-being of residents of the city.”

He then reiterated the commitments of his administration to infrastructure development in the state and was determined to deliver more dividends of democracy, especially to the downtrodden.

The 2024 budget he already signed into law gave priority to capital projects, taking the lion’s share of 60 per cent.

Alh Abba Kabir Yusuf called on the contractor handling the project to ensure timely completion, adhere to the contract provisions, and use quality materials, as the government wouldn’t condone substandard work.

He appealed to the people using the project routes and those close to the sites to exercise patience for the inconveniences the projects might have caused, assuring that plans are underway to create alternative routes for easy traffic flow.

