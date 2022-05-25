Former Kwara governor’s son emerges SDP governorship candidate

Latest News
By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
Former Kwara governor's son, Purported suspension , SDP NEC ratifies Agunloye, Politicians preventing our members, Suspension Of Deputy National Chairman (North) stands, SDP caretaker committee, Ondo, Oyo, coronavirus, SDP, Kogi election, INEC

Son of the late Kwara State governor, Alhaji Hakeem Lawal, on Wednesday emerged as the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the 2023 general elections.

It is recalled that the late Mohammed Lawal was Kwara State governor from 1999 to 2003 on the platform of the defunct All Peoples Party (APP).

Alhaji Lawal defeated the former vice-chancellor of University of Ilorin, Professor Shuaib Oba Abdulraheem, Alhaji Tajudeen Audu Lafiaji, Alhaji Khaleel Bolaji, Alhaji Kale Belgore and Engineer Sunday Babalola.

Alhaji Lawal polled 33 votes out of a total number of 63 votes at the primary conducted at the Atlantic Event centre, Ilorin.

Professor Abdulraheem polled 16 votes, Alhaji Khaleel Bolaji got no vote, Alhaji Kale Bekgore got no vote, Engineer Sunday Babalola got two votes, and Alhaji Lafiaji polled 10 votes.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Former Kwara governor’s son  Former Kwara governor’s son

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Former Kwara governor’s son  Former Kwara governor’s son

HOW TO START AN ONLINE BUSINESS WITH NO MONEY

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in, ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction, Metals, Crude oil, Aviation, Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

Kwankwaso loses lawmaker to APC, as four others dump NNPP

Latest News

Kano PDP holds parallel governorship primary

Latest News

Soludo declares 6pm to 6am curfew in 8 LGAs over gunmen attacks

Latest News

Reward system in APC poor, like monkeys working, baboons benefitting ― Fayemi

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More