Former Kwara governor’s son emerges SDP governorship candidate

Son of the late Kwara State governor, Alhaji Hakeem Lawal, on Wednesday emerged as the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the 2023 general elections.

It is recalled that the late Mohammed Lawal was Kwara State governor from 1999 to 2003 on the platform of the defunct All Peoples Party (APP).

Alhaji Lawal defeated the former vice-chancellor of University of Ilorin, Professor Shuaib Oba Abdulraheem, Alhaji Tajudeen Audu Lafiaji, Alhaji Khaleel Bolaji, Alhaji Kale Belgore and Engineer Sunday Babalola.

Alhaji Lawal polled 33 votes out of a total number of 63 votes at the primary conducted at the Atlantic Event centre, Ilorin.

Professor Abdulraheem polled 16 votes, Alhaji Khaleel Bolaji got no vote, Alhaji Kale Bekgore got no vote, Engineer Sunday Babalola got two votes, and Alhaji Lafiaji polled 10 votes.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Former Kwara governor’s son Former Kwara governor’s son

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Former Kwara governor’s son Former Kwara governor’s son