APC North West calls for extension of voters registration

As the voters’ registration ends this weekend, the All Progressives Congress ( APC) North West zone has called for the extension of the exercise in view of the mass rush by eligible voters to get registered ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at a news conference in Kaduna on Friday, the Zonal Publicity Secretary, North West APC, Musa Mailafiya Mada noted that since the exercise is all about people the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should look inward and extend the exercise.

He said reports from the zone noted that thousands of eligible voters might be disenfranchised because “from all indications, they might not beat the dateline.

“We want to call on INEC to look inwards and extend the exercise so that people will get their PVCs. INEC should know that the whole exercise is about people. So it will not be unfair to disenfranchise them,” he stressed.

The APC leader also calls for the creation of additional registration centres, saying, “We have limited registration centres so when these centres are available people will easily be registered.

Nonetheless, Mada said the zonal office is satisfied with the way thousands of people come out to register in the zone.

“The publicity Secretaries field operations committee in the zone is happy with the mobilization of people in the zone. Thousands of people have come out to register.

According to him, “the next step is to mobilise the people to ensure they collect their PVCs in the respective INEC offices across the zone.

