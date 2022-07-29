FMN rewards partners at dealers’, sales conference

Through its commitment to nurturing long-term productive partnerships with its stakeholders, the leading provider of quality products, and the owner of the food brand, Golden Penny, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) has rewarded its dealers and sales representatives at an event in Lagos.

The event, which took place on July 20 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, was designed for a unanimous review of the past financial year and strategic mapping of the future business blueprint and growth.

The business-to-consumer conference, themed, ‘A New World of Winning Partnership,’ introduced investors and partners/dealers to the revised profit model for the upcoming fiscal year.

This would further position all its brands and subsidiaries such as Golden Penny Foods as prominent players in the food and agro-allied sector while maintaining its well-structured customer/consumer-centric approach.

As part of its efforts to build a sustainable business, FMN, through its Golden Penny Foods brand, created about 108 award categories to recognise key dealers for their crucial roles in attaining growth across all nine regions.

The brand’s long-term partners and dealers like Hajia Amoo Kadija, Alhaji Saleh Idris, Adebayo Oladunni, Morayo Akintayo and Lamidi Monsuru Ayoade emerged as overall B2C award recipients.

Participants were awarded various exciting gift prizes and appreciation packages like cash prizes, trucks, a five-day all-expense paid trip to Dubai and a community-based CSR project in honour of the winning dealers/partners.

Commenting on the transformative and invaluable contributions of the dealers to the brand, the FMN Managing Director, Foods, Mr Delvin Hainsworth, said, “Evolving the partnership with our B2C dealers is a key element of our consumer food strategy. As we innovate across all our touchpoints, we would continue to drive increased coverage and gains in distribution and improve the availability of our

consumer-branded offerings. “Therefore, FMN, through the Golden Penny Foods brand, will continue to appreciate the invaluable contributions of our dealers and business partners. How we feed the nation as an organisation amidst volatile economic situations is determined by the type of proactive partnerships we establish in the years ahead.”

Additionally, the FMN Head of Sales, B2C, Mr Ademola Adeoye, noted, “Considering the volatility of the global socio-economic environment, food and commodity prices are up by 50 per cent.”

To ensure that our consumers continue to access our products as and when needed in accordance with their budget, we must continue to nurture valuable partnerships with our dealers.

“This conference is designed to appreciate our partners and unanimously make viable plans on how we can continue to build a sustainable business and maintain market relevance.”

Also speaking on the valuable nature of the event, one of the FMN-Golden Penny top dealers and award recipient, Hajia Amoo Kadija, said, “I have been a dealer/business partner with Golden Penny Foods for years and I can boldly say that the brand affords us all the needed support to thrive. From the provision of courier trucks for our goods to working with financial institutions to provide us with affordable loans, I can say that doing business with the Golden Penny brand has been seamless for me. I appreciate all the prizes and gifts received here today and promise to continue to give my best to ensure that we all win together, especially in this new financial year.”

FMN, through its Golden Penny brand, would continue to strategically position itself for market and business opportunities across the continent for accelerated business diversification and growth.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The PDP spokesman recalled how the opposition party had on various occasions alerted that the APC government had ceded sovereignty over a large portion of our country to terrorists, “many of whom were imported into our country by the APC.”

He further stated: “From the video, in a brazen manner, terrorists as non-state actors boldly showed their faces, boasting, admitting and confirming their participation in the Kuje Prison break, some of whom were former prison inmates who were either jailed or awaiting trial for their previous terrorism act against our country.

“Nigerians can equally recall the confession by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai that the APC government knows the plans and whereabouts of the terrorists but failed to act.

According to Ologunagba, about 18,000 Nigerians have been killed by terrorists between 2020 and 2022 “as the criminals continue to be emboldened by the failures and obvious complicity of the APC and to which the PDP had always drawn attention.”

“This is not politics; this is about humanity and leadership, which leadership sadly and unfortunately is missing in our country at this time,” he said.

The PDP added that it is appalled by “the lame response by the apparently helpless, clueless and deflated Buhari Presidency, wherein it told an agonizing nation that President Buhari “has done all and even more than what was expected of him as Commander in Chief by way of morale, material and equipment support to the military…”

“This is a direct admission of incapacity and failure by the Buhari Presidency and the APC. At such a time, in other climes, the President directly leads the charge and takes drastic measures to rescue and protect his citizens.

“In time of adversity, the President transmutes into Consoler-in-Chief to give hope and succour to the citizens. Painfully, Nigeria does not have a President who cares and can stand as Consoler-in-Chief to the citizens.

“It has now become very imperative for Nigerians to take note and realize that the only solution to this unfortunate situation is to hold the APC government accountable. We must come together as a people, irrespective of our political, ethnic and religious affiliations to resist the fascist-leaning tendencies of the APC administration.

Ologunagba called for an urgent meeting of the National Council of State to advise on the way to go over the nation’s worsening insecurity.

“Our nation must not fall. The resilient Nigerian spirit and ‘can-do- attitude’ must be rekindled by all to prevail on the President to immediately and without further delay, accede to the demand by the PDP and other well-meaning Nigerians to convene a special session of the National Council of State to find a lasting solution since the President has, in his own admission, come to his wit’s end,” the PDP spokesman declared.

Osun Husband Killer Commits Suicide

Latest terrorist video: Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure ― PDP

Essential Documents You Need When Applying To Study Abroad On Scholarship

Latest terrorist video: Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure ― PDP

Latest terrorist video: Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure ― PDP