APC National Women Leader provides free medical care for over 1000 women, youths in Osun

Over 1000 women and children have benefitted from a free medical outreach organised by the National Women’s wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State.

Speaking during the exercise which took place in Ijebu-Jesa, the APC Women leader, Dr Betta Edu explained that the free medical care was organised to complement the efforts of the state government towards assisting the less privileged to be medically fit and have a healthy life.

The women leader said thousands of women and children would be examined and get free drugs across the state during the three days exercise.

Edu said it was aimed at cushioning the medical challenges of the beneficiaries due to the prevailing economic hardship in the country and said the gesture is geared towards transforming the lives of the citizens in many ways.

According to her, the exercise was a way to further explore more innovative strategies to massively mobilize support for governor Gboyega Oyetola’s second term in office and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president come 2023.

She said, “This is a continuation of activities that started in Zamfara State and we are moving across the country to assist and provide adequate health facilities for women across the country.

“We have been in Osun state in the last three days, and Osun has witnessed impactful interventions, from Medical outreaches to financial support for petty traders and farmers.

“This is put in place to massively gather support and vote for governor Gboyega Oyetola on Saturday for a second term in office and towards ensuring victory for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president in 2023.

“Medical doctors and consultants were engaged for the programme, while drugs have been procured and transport fares to patients. Adequate care for the health and well-being of Nigerian women and their children across the country is a necessity”

The National women leader, however, pledged to initiate more women-related programmes for the betterment of women folk across the country.

The Oriade Local Government chairman, Hon Bunmi Obeisun, urged wealthy individuals, politicians and organisations to emulate the APC Women in providing free medicare for the less privileged, especially in this period of the economic crunch.

Highlights of the medical outreach include medical check-ups for diabetes, hypertension, malaria and typhoid as well as dispensing of assorted drugs to the beneficiaries.

The APC national women leader was supported by her deputy, Hajiya Zainab Ibrahim and the Southwest Zonal women leader, Chief Mrs Yetunde Adesanya, Osun State APC Women Leader, Alhaja Kudirat Fakokunde.





Others on the entourage include the National President, Progressive Young Women Forum, Osamaye Seun Bosede, Other States Women Leaders, Medical Doctors, and APC Women’s Wing and the APC House of Reps Candidate, hon Seun Odofin and other relevant stakeholders were also in attendance.

