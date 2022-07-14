Bauchi CP orders enforcement of ban on SPY number plates

Following the directives by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, on the total ban on supernumerary (SPY) number plates nationwide, Bauchi State Police Commissioner, Umar Sanda has directed for strict enforcement of the order forthwith.

He however cautioned motorists in the state against acting on the contrary as such will be met with stiff and grave consequences.

The commissioner of police also directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical/Operational Units Commanders of the Command to ensure strict compliance and enforcement of the directive.

A press release by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, stated that the total ban on all use of Police SPY Vehicle Number Plates by vehicle owners, across the states of the federation without exceptions, irrespective of authorized or unauthorized, as all authorizations are hereby revoked indefinitely has taken immediate effect.

The commissioner, while charging the commanders to ensure the order is professionally enforced to the letter, cautioned motorists in the State to desist from using SPY number plates.

Moreover, the CP also warned all police officers and officers of other security agencies attached to VIPs in the state who use the SPY number plates should ensure prompt compliance with these directives or risk being arrested for violation of the order, and anyone found wanting will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

To this end, the commissioner of police further enjoined residents of the state to remain law-abiding, particularly those who hitherto have been using SPY number plates, to cooperate with the Police in this regard, as the ban is solely aimed at strengthening security in the state and the nation at large.