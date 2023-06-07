As the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC published the final list of Governorship and Deputy Governorship candidates for the November 11th Governorship election in Imo State, no political party fielded a female candidates

Nigerian Tribune learned from the list published at the INEC headquarters in Owerri on Tuesday, none of the 17 political parties, including the three major parties, All Progressives Congress (APC) the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) fielded female governorship candidates.

While Ottih Vivian Ogechi would contest the election as deputy Governorship candidate for Action Democratic Party (ADP), the Governorship candidate of APC and Governor of Imo Sen. Hope Uzodinma would run with Ekomaru Chinyere Ihuoma as his deputy Governorship candidate.

Our correspondent learned that Governor Hope Uzodimma of the APC, Senator Samuel Anyanwu of the PDP and Senator Athan Achonu of the Labour Party are the major contenders of the November 11th Governorship election in Imo State.

Other political parties that fielded male candidates include A, AA, AAC, ADC, ADP, APGA, APM, APP, BP, NNNPP, NRM, SDP, YPP, and ZLP.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyedepo, Enenche, others not fake for supporting Obi – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has cautioned Nigerians from referring to Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, and…

WEEK BRIEF: Tinubu Presidency, fuel subsidy saga and NLC war drums

On May 29, Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was sworn in as President of Nigeria by…

Why I sacked Auxiliary as PMS boss — Makinde





Following the clash of interest that ensued between the former Chairman of disciplinary committee of the Park Management System in…

I met my wife virgin at 21 — Isreal DMW

Superstar Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare aka Isreal DMW, has responded to critics who were trolling him over his…

The fuel subsidy issue

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

In a historic achievement Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has become the first African footballer to…