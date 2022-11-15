APC mega rally is a path to victory ― Minister

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT) Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) mega rally held in Jos as a pathway to victory come the 2023 general elections.

The minister who spoke to a section of the media shortly after the rally, also affirmed that the political volcanic eruption in Jos, the Plateau state capital, was an indication of a united political party coasting to victory.

According to a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, by the Special Adviser Media To FCT Minister of State, Austine Elemue, the Minister expressed confidence in the ability of the party’s presidential candidate, maintained that there lies a better country and indeed a renewed hope for Nigerians.

According to her, “The official flag off means the commencement and license of every other member of the political party in the country, to in earnest, kick start activities and to galvanize support for the party.

“It is also an opportunity to reassure the citizens of Nigeria that we have their interest at heart and not just the government in power. So, this flag off today is symbolic, a lot has happened before now and a lot will continue to happen.

“God willing, without sounding arrogant, the party is going to emerge victorious. You can see the surrounding, you can feel the pulse of the people, you can see the resonating happiness with the people, that means a lot is already going on that for sure this is the party to beat and Bola Tinubu and Kashim Ibrahim are the candidates to beat.”

Speaking on the chances of the party in the FCT, Aliyu described the party’s candidates as honest and credible candidates who have paid their dues.

“I have my senatorial candidate here, I have the House of Representatives for the Abuja north and I also have the House of Representatives Abuja south and we have the chairman of the party working together to ensure victory for the party, therefore, we are good to go,” she stressed.

The Jos mega rally was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Ibrahim Shettima, former minister of transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Ameachi, as well as governors from APC-controlled states.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE