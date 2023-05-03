National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu may have survived the onslaught against his leadership by National Vice Chairman, North West of the party, Salihu Lukman.

An ad hoc team set up by the APC National Working Committee to look into the allegations leveled against the party national chairman has mandated Lukman to withdraw his pending suit before the Federal High Court, Abuja Division.

The trouble shooting team made up of five zonal chairman spoke with journalists at the party national secretariat shortly after their meeting.

Salihu Mustapha, national Vice Chairman, North West who addressed newsmen on behalf of his colleagues said his counterpart from the North West has apologized and agreed to withdraw his suit.

Checks revealed that Lukman in his suit asked the Court among other prayers to mandate the APC National Chairman to convene meetings of National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

On the contentious sack of the south south zonal chairman of the party, Victor Giadom and his secretary, Ita Udosen, the adhoc team said henceforth, no organ of the party would be allowed to make unpopular decisions on behalf of the party.

He said: “We are here to intimate you of the proceedings we had after the national working committee and we had intimate consultations with our brother, the National Vice Chairman North West, Comrade Salihu Lukman on issues you are aware of, like the legal action and some other publications credited to him and we can reach the resolution that this suit is going to be withdrawn and unconditionally he has rendered his apology for any seeming embarrassment this his suit and publications may have caused.

“We want to affirm the fact that we are one indivisible committee that we would continue to work together and also try to see that we achieve all the aspiration of the ideal working committee or the ideal party. We will resolve through the instrumentality of the party because parties are not run on the pages of Newspapers, nor are they run on the screens of television but they are being run administratively and we will continue to do that as one house.”

“Also, we want to reiterate the fact that this party will not condone indiscipline where one or two people of one organ that is not qualified will just sit and said they have suspended or expelled one of our members. A case study of what happened in the south-south. This party will not tolerate it and we are looking into investigating the matter. We will ensure that we bring to book individuals or organs that brought this kind of irregularities without following our constitution.”

