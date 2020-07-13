APC inaugurates election media council, says battle line drawn

Ahead of the formal kick-off of the Edo State governorship election scheduled for September 19, the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday inaugurated the State APC Media Council.

At a brief ceremony at the campaign office of the party’s governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in Benin, ten sub-committees were inaugurated by a former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Patrick “Igodomigodo” Obahiagbon.

The sub-committees which comprised of notable print, electronic and online journalists are to be chaired by Mr John Mayaki, a former Chief Press Secretary to Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The roll call included the immediate past Edo State Commissioner of Communication and Orientation, Mr Paul Ohonbamu, Edo State APC Publicity Secretary, Mr Chris Azebanwan, a former Chairman of the Edo State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Godwin Erhahon, Mr Tony Ikpasaja, Sule Aledeh, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, Joseph Omorotionwan, Thomas Imonokhe and a host of others.

The deputy director-general of the campaign organization and former Edo State deputy governor, Mr Lucky Imasuen said that with the inauguration, the battle line has been drawn.

Imasuwn added: “The campaign will focus on good governance. Ize-Iyamu will run a transparent government with integrity. With the inauguration of this media campaign team, the battle line has now been drawn.