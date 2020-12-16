APC inaugurates Caretaker committee in Anambra

The Anambra State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated the State caretaker committee members to pilot the affairs of the party at the state level.

It was gathered that the inauguration was done by the State Executive Chairman of the Anambra APC Caretaker Committee, Chief Sir Basil Ejidike, at the Party Secretariat along Zik Avenue Awka, on Wednesday.

Addressing the new committee members, Ejidike urged them to justify the confidence repose on them by working towards repositioning the party in the state.

“As new leaders of the party, our duty is to ensure the successful running of the party at grassroots in order to maintain its strength in the state. We must take the party down to the grassroots and make the people feel the impact of the party and assume ownership of the party,” he said.

He said the party under the National Caretaker Committee headed by Gov. Mai Mala Buni has initiated various measures to strengthen the party and We must continue to give him support in order to reposition the party for greatness.

He commended all the Leaders of the Party in the State for their continued support for the party and pray for the cooperation of all to achieve the task of getting APC into Anambra State Government House come 2021.

He reminded The Caretaker Members that our office is for a period of six months as stipulated by the National Executive Committee of the Party. He maintained that there are more works to do and their main objective is to reposition the party and win Anambra election come 2021.

He reminded the members also that any political party that does not win an election at any level is just a social club for social gathering and we must do all we can to reposition the party and win an election.

