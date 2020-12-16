Gbajabiamila celebrates President Buhari at 78

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, on Wednesday, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari as he celebrates his 78th birthday on December 17.

Gbajabiamila in a birthday message he personally signed said President Buhari deserves being celebrated at 78 given his commitment to a better Nigeria for the good of the citizens.

The Speaker who eulogised the President’s good virtues described him as a father to all.

“Nigeria and Nigerians have gained a lot from your wealth of experience and selfless service to the country and humanity in your 78-year sojourn on mother earth.

“As our leader, your humility, dedication to the unity of Nigeria and commitment to making the country better are unquestionable,” the Speaker said.

“Under our great party, the APC, you have redefined selfless service,” Gbajabiamila said, adding that “Nigerians should continue to support the President for there are better days ahead.”

“All that the President needs is our support and prayers. Whether you’re in the ruling party or the opposition, you need to support and pray for President Buhari to succeed.

“Nigeria is the only country we can call ours, and we must do everything possible to make our nation great.

“I am optimistic that with the right support and prayers from all stakeholders, President Buhari will exceed our expectations,” Gbajabiamila said.

While praying for continuous good health, God’s protection and guidance, the Speaker wished the President many more fruitful years ahead.

