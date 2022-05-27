APC holds parallel primaries in Akoko Edo,

The All Progressive Congress, APC, in Akoko Edo Federal Constituency of Edo State, on Friday, held parallel primaries to elect its House of Representatives candidate for the 2023 general election.

The two candidates that emerged at the two parallel primaries are the incumbent Deputy Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Peter Akpatason, and Paul Afaghason.

The two represent the two factions of the APC in Edo State with one believed to be endorsed by the state leadership of the party, while the other is said to be backed by some people at the national secretariat.

In Owan federal constituency, the incumbent member, Professor Julius Ihonvbere emerged as the candidate while voting was yet to be concluded in Etsako.

Earlier in Edo south, the member representing Ovia Federal Constituency, Hon Dennis Idahosa was returned unopposed just like the former chairman, Oredo Local Government Area, Osaro Obazee, emerged as the candidate for Oredo Federal Constituency.

For the Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency, Crosby Eribo emerged as the candidate scoring 53 votes to defeat his closest rival who scored 21 votes while voting was still going on in the Orhionmwon/Uhunmwonde constituency at the time of this report.





At the time of filing this report, voting was yet to start in Edo Central for the two House of Representatives seats in the District.

