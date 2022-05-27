Don’t hire incompetent airlines, Hajj-monitoring group urges NAHCON

A Hajj-monitoring group, Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), has urged the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to abide by its guidelines and select trustworthy airlines in respect of this year’s Hajj.

IHR called on NAHCON to ensure that “briefcase” airlines are not contracted, advising the committee set up by the commission to screen airlines that have applied to airlift intending Hajj pilgrims to select from among renowned airlines that have existing aircraft and crews ready for deployment.

The group, in a statement by its national coordinator, Mohammed Ibrahim, also called on the screening panel put in place by the commission to refer to previous benchmarks, history of performance and failures, the current status of such airlines, as well as their capacity to meet airlift schedules.

“The committee should not sacrifice safety and competence for a lower airfare because such a move will be counterproductive,” the group said.

It urged the NAHCON screening committee to abide by Article 6 under Carrier’s Obligations in its Hajj airlift agreements with the carriers.

The group said: “Article 6.1 of the agreement states that selected Hajj carriers should have and be able to deploy a wide-bodied aircraft with a minimum seating capacity of about 300 passengers and a maximum seating capacity of 540 with a provision of leg-room allowance of about 33cm and above for the entire operation.





“It is also provided that where necessary, similar substitute thereof approved in writing by the commission and certified by the NCAA and Saudi GACA.

“6.2 further states that such Hajj carrier shall provide the aircraft referred to in Article 6.1 above, fully equipped, maintained and fuelled, with qualified, licensed and experienced technical crew with appropriate back-up in accordance with ICAO/NCAA Regulations as necessary and sufficient to operate the flights. Carrier shall be responsible for the crew salaries, allowances and other expenses (including lodging and transportation to and from the airport), positioning and repositioning, meals and allowances for the flight crew, flight attendants and other operational personnel. It is the duty of the carrier to comply with Saudi laws prohibiting the importation of alcohol by aircrew and prohibiting non-Muslims from entering the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

“6.5 highlights the provision of backup aircraft within 12 hours. If the aircraft shall for any reason become incapable of flying on the agreed schedule, the carrier shall provide substitute aircraft of the same or similar capacity within a maximum of twelve (12) hours provided that the substituted aircraft shall meet the requirements of the NCAA and GACA, and the provisions of the agreement relating to the initially provided aircraft shall apply mutatis mutandis to the substituted aircraft.

“The requirements above should constitute the basis of the selecting air carriers.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Don’t hire incompetent airlines. Don’t hire incompetent airlines

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Don’t hire incompetent airlines Don’t hire incompetent airlines