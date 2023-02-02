The Spokesperson and Director Public Affairs of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Management Committee, Senator Dino Melaye has said that the All Progressive Congress (APC) has conceded victory to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He made this known on Thursday in a statement issued and made available to Tribune online.

He said the party is overwhelmed by undisguised public disenchantment, poor campaign management, internal dissent and multiple contradictions, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress and leading voices of the Party are aligning with reality by conceding victory to the PDP ahead of the February 23 Presidential election.

According to him, although they blame their imminent defeat on insider sabotage, whatever is manifesting in the ruling Party today is predictable and contextual. From its inception till now, the APC has been a marriage of convenience that is headed for divorce and a child of circumstance that is suffering from maturation lag. Either way, it is a hopeless case.

His words, “The candid confession by Ahmed Bola Tinubu that the leadership of his Party is working against him, the confession of Ahmad El-Rufai that the Villa is working hard to ensure the defeat of APC and the wide adoption of these views by their Party leaders can only signify the amplification of tones of defeat.

“Our Presidential Candidate and Party members are working round the clock, reminding Nigerians of the good days of Nigeria under PDP, and assuring of a new lease of life when, by the grace of God, it returns to power in 2023. On the other hand, the APC, after blaming the PDP for 8 years and gaining no conviction, is now blaming itself. The Party is simply self-destructive.

“Much as President Muhammadu Buhari is vicariously liable for the failings in his party, he can not be liable for the personal shortcomings of the Candidate of APC, who bears a heavy burden of his controversial past and an inglorious present replete with an unmitigated exhibition of incoherence, incapacity and incompetence. If a man boasted of his redemptive power to deliver President Buhari from perennial failure in Presidential aspiration, why should he now rely on Buhari to win elections? It is a case of ‘Physician, Heals Thyself’

“The PDP is grateful to Tinubu and APC for calling the attention of Nigerians to the suffering occasioned by currency change, fuel scarcity, high exchange rate and the undeniable admission that the APC is neither coordinated nor united to serve the interest of Nigerians.

“From the drama playing out in APC, it is obvious that the mainstream of the Party is neither proud nor pleased with its candidate. If it is also true that President Buhari, who has been talking of bequeathing great legacies is not pushing Tinubu’s ticket, then the President may just want to spare Nigerians from the plague of handing over a relay race baton to a man who has wilfully amputated himself.

“The Presidential Candidate of the PDP, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, has emerged as the front runner and the preferred choice even by competing parties. He will unite Nigerians, restore progress, and realign Nigeria to its pride of place in the comity of nations.

“With the daily lamentations of APC, the inevitable failure of the Party in the polls, and the fatigue evident on its Presidential Candidate, the PDP is looking forward to savouring victory with a great deal of responsibility”,





