Youth leaders under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, on Thursday, converged to map out strategies to deliver the state for the party’s presidential candidate. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking during the meeting with Youth leaders across all the 18 local government areas in the state, the state youth leader, Ayo Olawande, said the youth wing of the party had begun mobilising grassroots support for Tinubu in the state.

Olawande disclosed that the youth wing of the party has commenced grassroots mobilisation and door-to-door campaign across the 18 local government areas to ensure victory for Tinubu in the election.

According to him, the mobilisation became imperative because of the demonstrable evidence of performance noticed in Tinubu which if allowed to be replicated at the national level will in the shortest possible time produce the Nigeria many have dreamt of.

Olawande charged the youths to ensure that they reach out to members of their respective communities and mobilize them ahead of the polls and commended Seyi Tinubu for his support for the youths in Ondo state.

Also speaking, the Director-General of Projects Performance tasked the youths to ensure that every young person contesting in the election emerged victorious.

He said no stone will be left unturned in the march to APC success in the general elections and enjoined them to embark on a house to house mobilization push across the 18 local government areas of the state.

He stressed that the emergence of more youths in public offices would go a long way in advancing the cause of the young people in the state, while also opening up more space for youth inclusion in governance.

Present at the meeting were young candidates of the party, including Hon.Toluwani Borokini, (MHA Candidate, Akure Constituency 1); Princess Fayemi Olawumi Annah , (Ilaje Constituency 2); Hon Oladapo Biola , (Ondo West Constituency 2) among others.