APC elders’ forum tasks Oyebanji on continuity agenda

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Forum has tasked the Ekiti State governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, on consolidation of the continuity agenda of the party.

Oyebanji met with members of the forum in continuation of the second phase of his ‘thank you tour’ alongside his deputy, Mrs Monisade Afuye, APC state chairman, Paul Omotosho and other party leaders.

Chairman of the Elders’ Forum, Chief George Akosile, who spoke on behalf of other members, congratulated the governor-elect and his deputy on their victory and expressed their delight that the continuity agenda that was long anticipated had become a reality.

“We thank God for answering our prayers and breaking the jinx of continuity in Ekiti State. The continuity that we are witnessing for the first time in our dear state has been a life-long agenda of this forum. We are happy for this and not in doubt that it would be the beginning of greater development in Ekiti,” he said.

Akosile urged the governor-elect to do everything humanly possible to consolidate on the continuity agenda for the progress of the state.

According to him, «It gladdens our heart that you are the first fruit of this continuity agenda which has placed on you the great task to consolidate on this achievements. The expectation of the people of Ekiti is for the state to move forward.”

The forum also called on Oyebanji to seek God›s face in the appointment of those that would work with him.

Responding, the governor-elect, who appreciated members of the forum for their love and support during and after his campaign, thanked them for standing by the outgoing governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi and the party in the last four years.

Oyebanji assured the party elders of his commitment to the consolidation of the continuity agenda, adding that the government must track in the right direction and take decisions that are in the best interest of the people, in order to achieve that.

“Consolidating continuity is a big task. To consolidate on the continuity we must avoid mistakes. How not to make mistakes is to be in tune with our people. I promise you that laudable achievements are going to be recorded to consolidate on the outstanding performance of the outgoing administration. This is necessary to sustain the continuity agenda,” Oyebanji said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE