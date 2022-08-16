NBMA presents stacked genes guidelines to fifty-three local and international researchers

A guideline on genetic modified (GM) plants with stacked genes and genetic modified (GM) Fish for researchers in the biotechnology field has been presented to experts for a review in Abuja.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) Rufus Ebegba who addressed the 53 experts drawn from local and international agencies for the review said the agency was committed to ensuring that the application of multiple genes does not have an undesired effect on human, plants and the environment.

The presentation was in collaboration with the Programme for Biosafety Systems.

He said this underscored the painstaking effort at producing guidelines to regulate the activities of researchers whether public or private in the country.

This was disclosed at the Public presentation of National Biosafety Guidelines in Genetic Modified plants with Stacked Genes and Genetic Modified Fish where 53 stakeholders from local and international agencies were present.

According to Ebegba, ”This exercise is to ensure that modern biotechnology applications and the products do not have negative impacts on the production of GMOs in our country for economic development.

“We have recently developed another guideline known as national biosafety guidelines on gene stack.

“These guidelines are being developed through agency staff and also subjected to various stakeholders review processes.

“We have equally validated these guidelines and stakeholders have equally validated these guidelines.

”These guidelines are to guide the process by various research institutes or individuals and technology developers to ensure that modern biotechnology application in the area of inclusion of more than one gene in the development of any particular genetically modified organism is safe.”

He noted that then ”guidelines will help realize the need that in the recent development of GMOs there are not just with only one gene, they have added more than one gene to perform various functions to make the genetically modified organism more effective and useful.

“In view of that we have also encountered in the past, the GMOs that we have reviewed for safety, how good the gene that contains insect resistance and herbicide tolerance, and there are new ones that are also coming out with more genes.

“The essence is to find out whether these genes that have been stacked in any particular organism, whether they have during their interactions can lead to the manifestation of new or any material that can be harmful to the environment.

“These guidelines will guide developers; guide the research community and will also guide the agency on the exploitation of developers on the technology in the area of gene stack.





“We believe this guideline has been reviewed thoroughly. Not within the Nigerian context alone. It has reportedly been subjected to international exposure will help you with international input to these guidelines.”

The managing Director of the National Biosafety Management Agency expressed his optimism that the guideline will help us to be more effective in Nigeria’s regulatory system as regards GMOs.

National Coordinator for the Programme for Biosafety Systems (PBS) Dr Matthew Dore, the response of the NBMA to the new field in biotechnology was commendable as it would enhance the capacity of the NBMA in the continent of Africa.

He pointed out that “with Africa-wide policy influencers, and the Programme for Biosafety Systems, as renowned capacity

”NBMA is forward-looking, striving to meet the developments in the Public presentation of National Biosafety Guidelines, especially with a diligent compilation of guidelines, regulations, and administrative builders in the field, to ensure Nigeria is ahead of the curve.”

He pointed out that this groundbreaking technology would further enhance food production and promote national food security.

In her presentation to the stakeholders at the public presentation of the guideline for GM plants and Fish, Mrs Bello Scholastica, said the benefit of stacked genes included agronomical enhancement and better chances of overcoming agronomic challenges associated with pests, weeds, environmental stress and others.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE