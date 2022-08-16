Ajase-Ipo clash needless, says Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has clarified that there was no clash between the people of Ajase-Ipo and the Fulani or Bororo community, adding that the last Friday’s incident in Kara (Ajase-Ipo) involved some cattle traders in Kara and members of a group who were travelling through the area from a neighbouring state.

The governor, who visited the town on Saturday to inspect the Kara market, met with different community leaders and commiserated with those affected at the palace of the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor urged citizens to avoid resorting to violence for whatever reasons.

Governor Abdulrazaq commended the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Yahya Alebiosu, and the security agencies for acting swiftly to curb the escalation of the crisis.

“There is really no reason to continue to point fingers. What happened was regrettable and we sincerely commiserate with families who lost their loved ones and properties. The violence was needless. We also in the name of God do not need a cycle of violence; I appeal to everyone to let go and avoid further violence,” the governor said in a statement.

“Going forward, a government committee will look into how to prevent such crisis in the future, including creating a setback for markets like the Kara in Ajase-Ipo which are so close to the highway. Again, I appeal to all persons involved to shun blame games and anything that may trigger violence.”