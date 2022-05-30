APC Convention: Oyegun leads screening of  presidential aspirants

Latest News
By Tribune Online
APC, Obaseki, Oyegun, screening
Oyegun
The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday, commenced screening of presidential aspirants with former National Chairman of the party, John Odigie Oyegun leading the screening committee.
Checks revealed that the team was inaugurated this morning at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, the venue of the screening of the 23 presidential aspirants by the national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.
Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi and Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun have appeared before the Committee.


Details later.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Oyegun leads screening of  presidential aspirants

Oyegun leads screening of  presidential aspirants

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Oyegun leads screening of  presidential aspirants

Oyegun leads screening of  presidential aspirants

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…Oyegun leads screening of  presidential aspirants

Oyegun leads screening of  presidential aspirants

Court Admits More Evidence Against Alleged Fake Army General, Bolarinwa

A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, has admitted more evidence against the alleged fake army General, Bolarinwa Abiodun, who claimed to have linked to former President Olusegun Obasanjo…

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in, ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction, Metals, Crude oil, Aviation, Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

Fijabi wins Oyo APC Reps ticket

Latest News

Kolapo Kola-Daisi wins APC Oyo south senatorial primary

Latest News

Dalung’s former aide, Abubakar Barde, wins APC Reps ticket in Taraba

Latest News

Aggressive aspirants say APC yet to conduct primaries in Taraba

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More