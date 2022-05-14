Deborah: Sokoto youths protest, call for release of those arrested by police

Muslim youths in Sokoto, on Saturday, trooped out in their numbers to protest against those accusing them of the killing of Deborah for alleged blasphemy.

They also called on the state government as well as security agencies to as a matter of urgency release those arrested in connection with the killing.

Shouting “Allahu Akbar, God is great” while carrying different placards, the youths were all protesting in an orderly manner when our correspondent accosted them along Maiduguri road.

The movement started at the roundabout of Zabira mall where they march through Gao-Nama onwards flyover within the metropolis.

Meanwhile, a team of combined security operatives including soldiers from the 8 Division, Police, DSS, and NSCDC were seeing monitoring the protests to avert being taken over by hoodlums while others were stationed in a strategic position accordingly.

Tribune Online noted that the late Deborah Emmanuel, who until her death was a 200 level student Home Economics at Shehu Shagari College of Education was attacked and killed before her corpse was set ablaze within the school premises on Thursday.





The late Deborah was accused of blasphemy in a voice note she dropped on the WhatsApp platform of her class, in which she was alleged to have used a gutter language against Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

Deborah: Sokoto youths protest, call for release of those arrested by police