APC convention: 2023 is a contest between two long allies — Princewill

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governorship aspirant in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill has said the 2023 presidential election is actually a race between two friends and long term political associates, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement he issued in Abuja, Princewill who described the duo as cerebral further noted that they have what it takes to turn around the fortunes of the country.

He said: “I for one diligently took notes. So now, we will see two professors of Nigerian politics going up against one another. Two people cut from the same People’s Democratic Movement, (PDM) cloth, two allies, now opponents, will square off, while the rest of us will be asked to choose a side.”

Appraising the outcome of the presidential conventions of the two dominant political parties, the APC and the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the former governorship aspirant said the South-South geo-political zones and the Middle Belt have been taught a bitter political lesson.

Recall that incumbent governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, both came a distant second in the presidential convention of both the PDP and the APC.

Princewill's statement read in part:" The delegates have spoken and they went for age, political history and the leader himself to lead the party in the next general election.





“Asiwaju was not my first choice, but I believe that when you subscribe to a process, you must also subscribe to its outcome. He won the election free and fair and took us to school with a full lecture in political party primaries 101.1.

“The South-South, South East and the Middle Belt have been taught a good lesson, so a dark horse, or better still a light-complexioned horse, like Peter Obi provides an alternative, mainly in the South, while Kwankwaso of Kano provides an alternative in the North.

“The constituency I belong to want a different kind of country with a clear separation from the past and it was my view that Rotimi Amaechi could have been the one to provide it. The delegates in their number, however, disagreed with me.

“What I can say is Asiwaju and Atiku are no pushovers, are both very very cerebral and know what it takes to turn a country’s fortunes around. I’m a student of their politics and a fan of their stubbornness. They handed me over to Amaechi in 2007 and then promptly denied it later. My very first lesson in media damage control.

“So it should be no surprise, that I will wait for what Amaechi says, before I take a position. 2023 is too important to be observing it slowly approaching from a distance. Politics, as we know, is far too important to be just left to our politicians, likewise Presidential campaigns are far too important to be left to the Presidential candidates.

“In closing, I would like to take the opportunity to congratulate both Atiku and Asiwaju, without forgetting Peter Obi. May the best Dad win.”