Bright Sekoni bags ‘Golden Role’ award in societal development, nation-building

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Youth Advocacy for Good Governance (NYAGGI), a sister organization of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) recently conferred an award of excellence on the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Audacia Prime Realty Limited, Mr Bright Sekoni for his encouragement and service to humanity towards societal development and nation-building.

While presenting the award to Sekoni in his company’s head office at Lekki, Lagos State, the representatives of NYAGGI said, “You (Bright Sekoni) have an unquenchable passion, enthusiasm for building and impacting on youths, and your service to humanity is highly commendable. The notoriety signal of your zest and verve can be felt far away.

“You are one out of the few Nigerians that fit into this description as a mentor, role model, pathfinder, leader, philanthropist, bridge builder, lover of truth, a man of lovable character with a large heart that has room for all; we appreciate you for all you do and are equally charging you to do more.

The NGO further applauded Sekoni’s prowess in empowering youths and finding time for their overall development to be able to compete and be better people among their colleagues doing well.

Speaking on the award, Sekoni proclaimed that he has been awarded on several platforms and issues but this particular award by NYAGGI captures his interest more and illustrates people’s attention to his actions.

He, however, thanked the organisers of the prize for counting him worthy of the honour and promises to continue to do more for humanity.





