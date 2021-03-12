APC continues poaching in South west as Bankole dumps ADP

The All Progressives Congress Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee continued with its poaching of politicians in the Southwest on Friday as former Speaker of the House of Representatives and chieftain of the Action Democratic Party, Dimeji Bankole met with the duo of Yobe State governor and Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Mallam Mai Mala Buni and his Jigawa State counterpart, Abubakar Badaru.

Tribune Online findings revealed that the Chairman of the APCECPC met last Friday with former Ogun state governor, Gbenga Daniel who had since dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the APC.

A statement signed by Mamman Mohammed Director General, Press and Media Affairs to the Yobe State governor disclosed that “the three leaders discussed on a wide range of political issues including the movement of the former Speaker and his supporters into the party.

“It is evident that APC’s opportunities in Ogun State are growing and widening.

“It would be recalled that former Governor of Ogun state, Otumba Gbenga Daniel who was also former Director-General of PDP’s Atiku Abubakar Presidential campaign organization has recently joined the party.”

National chairman of the ADP, Yabagi Sani in a telephone interview with Saturday Tribune described Dimeji Bankole’s move to join the APC as most unfortunate.

He said: “That’s a typical Nigerian politician for you. They don’t believe in a building but sharing. I thought with his age and experience, he will show a good example. His step is most unfortunate but we aren’t disappointed.”

