APC commiserates with FCT Minister, Ramatu Tijjani over mother’s death

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressive Congress, Hon. Yakubu Ajaka has commiserated with the Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani over the death of her beloved mother, Hajiya Zainab Sidi Ali.

The late Hajiya Zainab died on Tuesday evening after a brief illness.

The APC stalwart noted that although death was the ultimate end for all mankind, the loss of a mother is such a painful experience that could leave any individual heart broken.

He further encouraged the minister to take solace in the fact that her mother lived a fulfilled life.

“She left behind well raised offspring whom she nurtured in her lifetime,” he added.

Hon. Ajaka similarly opined that the minister should take her mother’s demise with a heart of gratitude and full submission to the will of God Almighty, noting that Hajiya Zainab would continue to be remembered as a loving, compassionate and devout woman.

While extending his commiseration to the entire family of the deceased, Hon. Ajaka prayed for God to grant the late Hajiya Zainab Ali eternal rest and console those deeply pained by her death.

