Soji Ajibola

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Ibraheem Saka Ominiwe has warned Nigerians not to vote for politicians who sold the country’s commonwealth to themselves and their cronies.

Ominiwe handed down the warning at a press briefing on Wednesday in Ibadan.

He lamented that those who put the country on the path of economic woes were now coming back as saviours.

He urged Nigerians not to be clouded with all fake news and delves plans aimed and targeted at the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“They sold away everything to themselves in the past when they are in government. They sold our commonwealth to their cronies, seld and they are now masquerading as saviours.

“Now, what do they want again in government after they have destroyed all sectors of the economy”, he queried.

“You know how much we are getting now if not for the tariff we are getting from our people most especially Lagos people, the Nigerian economy will have collapsed totally by now. If not because of the Nigeria Customs Service that we can resuscitate, look at the billions of naira they are rendering.

“The NNPC we are not gaining anything from, what are they trying to rescue, what they have destroyed and they are claiming they want to rescue now I don’t want to insert Nigeria to start scolding them but I know their selfish work will be pursuing them. Look at all the traps they set for our parties, for our principal in order not to allow him to have his way”, he added.

According to him, they sold a dummy to President Muhammadu Buhari, making it a quality but was poorly implemented.

He added that they tried to incite “the general public against our candidate.

“I have never seen in any part of the world where they will be changing money and they will say within two months you must stop spending the money. It’s not done that way and it is never done anywhere.





“The new one and the old one must be used currently at least one year and they will withdraw the old one gradually but because of their gains, they now say two months they will withdraw money from circulation.

“Though the objective is good the implementation was poor and this has exposed the people who are behind the wrecking of the nation, the people who are against the progress of the nation, the enemy of the nation has to expose them”, Ominiwe.

He advised Nigerians to come out on Saturday and vote for Tinubu as the next president and all APC candidates.

He lamented anytime Nigeria wants to get a real solution to “our problems this is what they use to do the Tambo in 1963, the ta—mo in 1993 this another 30 years again. “Let me now tell Nigerians one thing again, the moment we cast our vote for APC Asiwaju presidential candidate on Saturday, by the time we start hearing results on Sunday all those things that refuse to work will start working comfortably In Nigeria.

“All those things that refuse to work will start working the moment they announce Jagaban as the president-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ominiwe explained that the popularity of Tinubu covers all political parties in Nigeria, saying “Nigerians have known their lovers, they have known their haters”

