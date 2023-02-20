Olakunle Maruf

Supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto state have been tasked to ensure that they voted rightly and protect their votes in the forthcoming elections slated for 25th February 2023.

The chairman of the Atiku/Okowa mobilization committee in the state, Alhaji Isah Madorawa made this call in Sokoto while receiving hundreds of All Progressive Congress (APC) supporters from Raha village, Dingyadi/Badawa ward of Bodinga local government area of the state.

The APC supporters who decamped to PDP were led by Malam Dansule Abubakar, chairman of the Raha B polling booth in the area.

Madorawa said, “PDP is the only organised and respected party that can bring succour to Nigerians as a result of the poor governance of the APC-led administration.

” They brought anti-people policies and created untold hardships for ordinary Nigerians.

He appealed to the people not to entrust their future to APC or any agents of destruction, rather they should vote for Atiku Abubakar and Okowa along with all the candidates standing behind the ‘Umbrella’ for peace, development and political stability.

Over 150 supporters from APC that decamped received blessings from the Chairman of the PDP in Bodinga local govt, Alh. Abubakar Saidu Sifawa and Local govt council Chairman, Hon Shehu Mohd, who promised them fairness and support.

In his solidarity message, Alhaji Yusuf Dingyadi, the media aide to the PDP national chairman and member of the Atiku/Okowa presidential Committee congratulated them for joining the winning party

Speaking on behalf of the decamped, Dansule Abubakar commended the exemplary leadership of PDP leaders in Bodinga local government for their untireless efforts in luring them to join PDP, saying, we hope, we will not be treated as strangers.

“We will mobilize our wives, children and all others to come out and fully support PDP candidates during the election.





