Akinwolere Babajide Thomas Bags a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South West has bagged Honorary Doctorate Degree in Humanitarianism & Leadership from Institut Superieur De Communication et de Gestion (ISCG) University, Republic of Benin.

Thomas, 37, is the Director General of the Coalition of Supporters of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement he personally signed, Thomas said the Honorary Doctorate degree is a push for him to continue to do more in improving Africa.

“I am super excited to disclose that I have been honored by the Institut Superieur De Communication et de Gestion (ISCG) University, Republic of Benin, with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Humanitarianism and leadership.

“This indeed is not only a privilege but also a push for me to continue to do more towards the collective improvement of our continent, especially as it concerns humanitarian gestures and leadership.

I am motivated to continue inspiring young people through my philanthropic works across the board while also symbolizing youthfulness and enthusiasm in all social spaces and civil endeavors.

“I appreciate the administrators of the ISCG University for going through my works and finding me worthy of this consideration for a Doctorate Honoris Causa.

“I am also grateful to my teeming supporters for always propagating my work and also always mentioning my name in places that matter. You are all champions, and I appreciate you all.

“I am mostly grateful to my family, friends, and well-wishers for their unwavering support and understanding and for always standing by me regardless of the possible limitations and challenges.

“Once again, I am honored to add this new feather to my cap, and I am deeply grateful to everyone who made it happen,” the statement said.