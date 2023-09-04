Ahead of next year’s governorship election in Ondo, a Professor of Sustainable development with Caribbean Maritime University (CMU), Jamaica, Prof. Ibrahim Ajagunna, has declared his intention to contest the governorship election, saying he is willing to leave his comfort zone to change the life of the people of the state for better.

Speaking during his declaration ceremony, Ajagunna said there must be a paradigm shift for a better and prosperous Sunshine State, saying there is a dire need for fresh and better ideas to turn around the state.

Ajagunna while lamenting the level of developments in the state despite the deposits of natural resources in the state, noted successive governments had tried but said there is a need to focus on growing the state economy and infrastructure.

He, however, said that education, health care, youth and women empowerment will be given priority if elected governor in the next year’s governorship election.

He said “I at this point reiterate that the Sunshine State has not yet achieved even half of the growth she deserves despite the avalanche of resources and potentials available at its disposal.

“It is therefore urgent that we respond conscientiously to the call for the need for paradigm shift; a new but better perspective and approaches to governance”.

He said; “I have deeply reflected on the present conditions and underserved realities of our dear state and heard the deafening cries of our people. I can no longer ignore the call or sit in my comfort zone while my people are in dire need of a visionary leader to steer the wheel of our state’s affairs.

“Today, I have decided to make the bold decision known to you all, to dedicate myself fully to the service of our men and women, young and old; as I draw inspiration from the biblical Nehemiah who left Babylon to lead his people to rebuild the wall of Jerusalem.

“Pondering on the foregoing and after due and wide consultation with my family, associates, community and relevant personalities in country and diaspora and even global leaders, I hereby officially announce to the public that I will contest in the 2024 Ondo State gubernatorial election”.

Speaking on his vision for the state, the Deputy President of Caribbean University, said “My vision for the state and our great people revolves around restoring our status in all developmental spheres: to reengineer our economic potentials for the benefit of our citizens.

“To rebuild our government institutions in manners that democratic dividends and deliverables can reach even the charcoal seller at the outskirts of Ilara Mokin.





“To administer an inclusive government for a prosperous Ondo State. To harness the vast potential and talent of youths and women through robust engagement in government and social welfare. We need to modernize, and quickly”.

“Let me also assure you that I will give intense focus to the Deep Sea Port Development, which our amiable incumbent Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Odunayo Akeredolu has commendably started.

“As a Professor of Sustainable Development, I can assure you that the maximal exploration of our coastline will put us in a position next to Lagos in economic development in a few years to come and I am fully committed to this vision. Maritime and the Blue Economy is going to be a game changer for the state. Other sectors that will enjoy my attention include; Security, education, health services, agriculture, Infrastructure, among others.

“I throw my hat in the ring today because our indigenes are experiencing crushing poverty. I am here because our able men and women are unemployed, underemployed, or unemployable.

“I am here because our hospitals are understaffed and mismanaged death traps. I am here because the situation of our State has been made worse by corruption.

“I am here because those politicians who have continually fallen in and out of alliance with each other have shown no care for the ordinary men and women. We are collectively exhausted. Thus, the time has come to fix this,” he added.

