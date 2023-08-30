A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Abdulhakeem Alawuje, has condemned what he called pull-him-down syndrome against the appointment of Director General of Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), Professor Zachariah Buba Yaduma.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Kaduna on Wednesday, Alawuje remarked that what is going on is clearly a witch hunt because how can anyone question the capability of a man who has devoted many years of his life to the advancement of wildlife research and management in the country.

According to him, it is time for every stakeholder desirous of good governance in the country to stand up and disregard baseless accusations against an innocent man, saying, “the accusations against Yaduma are unfair, unjust and untrue and lack social and ideological validity”.

“As the nation continues on its path of development, voices of support for Yaduma are set to become even more pronounced. With his experience, qualifications, and dedication, Professor Zachariah Yaduma is poised to take the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria to new heights, symbolising the nation’s commitment to excellence and progress under the visionary leadership of President Tinubu.

“It’s time for all of us who want good governance in our country to stand up and disregard baseless accusations against an innocent man.

“Professor Yaduma is a dedicated individual working towards positive change. Although I didn’t know him in the past, I became acquainted with him during President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s struggle two years ago.

“What’s wrong with his appointment as the Director General of FRIN by the former president? It’s time to prioritize merit, capacity, and capability. Even if he wasn’t appointed by the previous administration, he deserves consideration from this current administration. He is a respectable individual who should be encouraged to contribute to the government.

“Now is the time to move beyond ethnic divisions, promote unity and place high premium on capacity and capability. Let us eschew pull-him-down syndrome.

“It’s time for all of us to put aside baseless accusations and rally behind a man who is well-qualified and experienced,” Alawuje emphasized, countering the doubts that have been cast on Yaduma’s ability to lead FRIN. “How can anyone question the capabilities of a man who has devoted 50 years of his life to vigorously advancing wildlife research and management?”

“Yaduma’s qualifications and expertise make him an ideal candidate to lead FRIN, an institution at the forefront of forestry research and conservation efforts. The naysayers’ skepticism is met with strong opposition from those who have witnessed Yaduma’s tireless dedication to the field.

“Months into his tenure, Professor Yaduma has already showcased impressive leadership skills. It’s time for those who doubted his abilities to redirect their focus elsewhere.





“The ongoing discourse centers around the essence of meritocracy, capacity, and capability. We are in an era where leadership appointments should be based on qualifications and experience. Professor Yaduma embodies these qualities and is undoubtedly the right person to lead FRIN.

“The nationwide consensus is that Professor Zachariah Yaduma’s leadership at FRIN aligns with the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu. The public’s increasing endorsement of Yaduma’s appointment underscores the need for unity and progress in national institutions,” the statement said.

