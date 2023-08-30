Residents in low-land and flood-prone areas in Delta State have been advised to relocate to higher planes in view of the impending flood, following the release of water from Cameroon’s Lagdo Dam into the Rivers Niger and Benue.

The advice was given by the State Government through a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon in Asaba on Wednesday.

According to Ahon, the State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has approved the setting up of a 14-man Flood Disaster Management Committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, to mitigate the challenges expected by the impending flood.

He said the Committee which was inaugurated on Tuesday is saddled with the responsibility of carrying out aggressive sensitisation of citizens on the impending flood and proposing appropriate measures for the prevention and management of flooding, addressing the displacement of people and suggesting ways for the provision of relief materials to victims.

He said: “The Delta State Government has been informed that the authorities of Lagdo Dam in Cameroon would be releasing modulated amounts of water into the River Benue and River Niger due to flooding caused by torrential rainfall.

“The Delta State Government will provide support to those displaced from their homes by the rising water level occasioned by the overflow of the River Benue and River Niger.

“Already His Excellency, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has approved the setting up of Flood Disaster Management Committee to ensure that persons displaced from their homes as a result of the impending flood are adequately catered for at various Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps nearest to them.

“We are therefore calling on affected citizens to call the following numbers- 08064137841 and 08037200696 -for government intervention in the case of flooding,” Ahon stated.

Meanwhile, members of the committee have been charged to ensure sensitization of citizens of the state, especially those living in coastal communities to move to higher grounds.

Speaking during the inaugural meeting of the committee, the Secretary to State Government (SSG) Dr. Kingsley Emu gave the terms of reference of the committee to include; To propose appropriate measures for the prevention and management of flooding, address displacement of people and suggest ways for provision of relief materials to victims.

Dr Emu charged the members to be diligent with the assignment as a lot depended on them to see that the actual flood victims were adequately catered for.





The SSG also stated that jingles to sensitise the public is being aired in various media houses which has been going on for the past two weeks, with a view to enlightening the public on the need to take precaution by moving out from flood-prone areas to avoid being caught-up by the impending flood.

He noted that plans were on the way to set up camps in the flood-impacted areas of the state to accommodate those who may be affected by the impending flood.

Members of the 2023 flood disaster management Committee include; Dr. Kingsley Emu, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) as Chairman, Hon. Ejiro Terry, Commissioner for Special Duties as Co- Chairman, Mr Jamani Ejiro, Commissioner for Environment, Dr Joseph Onojaeme, Commissioner for Health, Dr Kingsley Ashibuogwu, Commissioner for Primary Education, Mrs Rose Ezewu, Commissioner for Secondary Education, and Orode Uduaghan, Commissioner Humanitarian Affairs, Social and Girl Child Developement.

Other members include Barr. Funyei Manager, Commissioner, Special Projects, Hon. Victor Ebonka, Chairman, ALGON, Chief Jaro Egbo, Special Adviser, Transport, Barr. Lyna Ocholor, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Karo Ovemeso, Executive Secretary SEMA, Sir. Festus Ahon, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Mr. Greg Ejowomu, Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Special Duties.

