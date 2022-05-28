APC aspirants call for fresh primary election in Atisbo/Saki East state constituency

Aspirants jostling for the All Progressive Congress (APC) ticket to contest the Atisbo/Saki East state constituency seat in the Oyo State House of Assembly in next year’s general elections have called for a fresh election as the one scheduled for Friday could not hold as scheduled.

The concerned aspirants are Atilola Babatunde; Niyi Olabiyi; Ogunwale Ademola; Yakubu Busari and Babatunde Falola.

The primary election slated for Tede Town Hall failed to hold as the aspirants, delegates and other members waited for several hours for officials saddled with the responsibility of conducting the exercise with none of them in sight despite the presence of security personnel both Police, civil defence Amotekun and other security personnel.

Speaking on behalf of other aspirants, Falola alleged that: “During the long wait for both the delegates and party supporters for the party leaders to arrive the venue, one Kabiru Raji arrived the venue with the claim that he was from APC party secretariat with concluded voted and affirmed ballot papers in favour of Yakubu Busari the 6th aspirant under the same party.

“All the documents were collected from him as exhibit, while we are calling on the party leaders and other stakeholders to do the needful to conduct the credible primary election as soon as possible in order to avoid actions capable of jeopardising the chances of the party in the general elections.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…

Court Admits More Evidence Against Alleged Fake Army General, Bolarinwa

A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, has admitted more evidence against the alleged fake army General, Bolarinwa Abiodun, who claimed to have linked to former President Olusegun Obasanjo…