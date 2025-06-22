Oyo guber: Prioritise APC’s unity, success in 2027 over your ambition — Adelabu urges members

The Minister of Power and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bayo Adelabu, has advised party members not to heat up the polity with personal ambitions, but rather focus on rebuilding the party in order to wrest power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State in 2027.

Adelabu made this call while receiving the leadership of the state chapter of the party, led by its chairman, Chief Olaide Abass, at his Ibadan residence over the weekend.

He stated that no sacrifice is too great to reconcile aggrieved members and form a formidable front for the 2027 general elections.

APC, according to him, has all it takes to unseat the PDP in 2027 if only its members remain united.

“Reconciliation is about sacrifice. It’s mutual sacrifice. Everybody is going to put down something for us to reconcile. There is no reconciliation without sacrifice. No reconciliation without compromise. There is no reconciliation without cooperation, collaboration and partnership.

“What matters most is the party’s success at the next election. And nothing is too much for anybody to sacrifice. And everybody knows that there will always be terms and conditions that will be beneficial to all the members of the party.”

On the 2027 presidential election, Adelabu said Oyo APC would soon make its position known regarding the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu.

He noted that the decision would be taken at an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting of party members across the state.

He added that the leadership had been meeting to review and assess the various programmes of the President across sectors since his assumption of office.

“We have met today to review the situation and status of the party. It is my personal meeting with the extended State Executive Council of the party, which is made up of the State Executive Committee and all the chairmen of the 33 local governments. I personally invited them for this meeting and they did. I am very grateful for that. We discussed the progress of the party generally.

“We discussed the activities and success recorded at the federal level by the captain of the ship, by our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in making sure that Nigeria is brought to an era of prosperity, an era of peace, an era of harmony, an era of economic growth and industrial development through all his various programmes, from student loans programmes to agribusiness programmes, to business loans programmes, to the Zonal Development Commissions, to all the laudable efforts of Mr. President.

“We met to review it and we are satisfied with his efforts so far. We are quite optimistic that in the next two years, he will hold better promises for Nigeria. We are confident in his efforts and activities. We are also endorsing him for the second time, come 2027. This will be done elaborately in a stakeholder statewide meeting that we are going to organise.”

He said the meeting also reviewed the progress of the reconciliation efforts of the party, expressing satisfaction with the steps taken so far at the executive level.

“We also review the progress of reconciliation efforts of the party. Where are we coming from? Where are we? And where are we going? And we are satisfied that the party, at the Excos level, has done very well. And they say to whom much is given, much is expected.

“We haven’t seen that. We won’t rest on our words. We say we have a long way to go to ensure that this reconciliation is achieved a hundred percent.”

Adelabu also briefed stakeholders on his activities as the state’s representative in the federal cabinet, assuring that many more laudable feats are still achievable in the remaining half of the current tenure.

“I also reported on my own efforts as their representative at the federal level, as the Honourable Minister of Power. My efforts, my activities, and how it has impacted the lives of Nigerians. The modest achievement we have made. And I also promised that we are going to do more. And we now talked about 2027. Well, we are confident and believe that this party, this state, is going to return to APC.

“All the efforts and what we are going to do is what we discussed. And how we are going to even extend and emphasise democratic principles, internal democracy within the party, so that the best candidates will actually emerge to represent APC at the election of 2027. This is the first stakeholders’ meeting that we are going to be doing.

“I am also going to meet with all my colleagues in National Assembly: the three senators, the nine House of Reps that we have. But first, party is supreme. We need to let the party know the steps we are going to take before we start taking those steps. That is what today’s meeting is all about.”

Emphasising that reconciliation is about sacrifice, he said aggrieved members must be willing to compromise and shift grounds in order to achieve the greater goal of reclaiming the state from the PDP-led government.

Also speaking in an interview with newsmen, the State Chairman, Chief Abass, said the meeting was part of ongoing efforts to reconcile members and build a united front ahead of the election years.

He said, “Well, I’m so delighted to be here today for this meeting at the instance of the Honourable Minister, and it was a very successful meeting. It was about finding lasting peace in the party. I’m quite happy with the outcome of it. The people should expect us recovering our position in the government house in 2027.

“We have been going around to reconciling the aggrieved members of the party. We have been doing that and we are on course. And today’s meeting has signalled the fact that we are having a success at that.

“We have been doing what we are doing here in silence. This one is just an outward show of what we have been doing behind the scene.”

