APC a failed party, selfish members – Bauchi gov accuses

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has declared that members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are selfish people who care only about themselves, their families, friends and cronies to the detriment of the majority of Nigerians.

The Governor made the allegation at the Misau township stadium on Saturday in continuation of his campaign tour of the 6 LGAs that make up the Bauchi Central Senatorial district to seek re-election for a second term.

Mohammed said, “The APC is selfish, its members are self-centred and they care only for themselves and their families.”

The Governor angrily said, “They have cheated us and this is because we are not united. We, therefore need people like the current candidates in PDP to change the narratives for good.”

He lamented that no single project was carried out by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Lawmakers representing Bauchi State since he and Ahmed Abdul Ningi left the National Assembly.

The Governor also disclosed that all the projects executed by his administration in the past three and half years were all done with the consent of the people of the benefitting communities.

He explained, “I came here (Misau) through Gwaram, Hardawa and the people of Bauchi Central have shown PDP love and we have no choice but to continue to be just to you.”

The Governor has been credited with unprecedented massive infrastructural and human development distributed across the 20 local government areas of the state since he assumed office in Nat 2019 which pundits believe will boost his chances of re-election.

He stressed that “We carried out all projects and empowerment programmes with the consent of our people because they know where the shoe pinches.”

He said that road construction and water projects, building and renovation of schools, hospitals and human empowerment were done in consideration of the dire needs of communities in the State.





He also said that his administration was so just and fair in the distribution of resources across the state that even his local government has to wait in turn to benefit.

Bala Mohammed said that no single people-oriented project that was carried out by the administration in the past three and a half years, was done without the consent of the affected citizens.

Earlier the Governor’s campaign train, which had his running mate, Auwal Jatua, prominent stakeholders of Bauchi Central namely the State PDP Chairman, Hamza Akuyam and former Senate Leader, Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, Speaker of the State Assembly, Abubakar Sulueman and others, visited communities, traditional rulers and projects in Dambam Local Government Area.

Bala Mohammed further said his administration was able to construct the abandoned Sade-Akuyam road, Marshal roads and renovated Misau Local Government Area Secretariat among others.

“You have seen what we have done from Dambam and the water project in Dagauda,” he said.

He then promised to execute more projects that would benefit the people of Dambam and Misau LGA if elected for a second term saying, “You chose PDP from top to bottom in 2019 and I won eight Local Government Areas because Misau voted for me.”

The Governor added, “We have used your resources to work. There are so many projects to be done, the World Bank-assisted Gwaram water scheme will be rehabilitated, massive low-cost housing projects among others will be done in Gololo and Kirfi and several communities according to senatorial zones if you vote for the PDP.”

He again urged the electorate to vote for the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and all the candidates of the PDP including Senator Abdul Ningi

According to him, “We do not have problem of fertilizer today in Bauchi State because of people like Bappa Aliyu Misau. We have tried them and seen that they can deliver.”

He declared that, “We in PDP are a United people, we move together and do our things together, there are not betrayals among us, we are going to speak with one voice during the general elections as the PDP will emerge winners at all levels”.