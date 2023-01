“All we are concerned about is that people should go and pick their PVCs because we need everybody to vote in this crucial election”

Forty-eight hours before the arrival of the APC presidential candidate, Ahmed Tinubu in Umuahia to flag off his campaign, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has declared Monday and Tuesday a public holiday.

In a Government Special Announcement, Barr. Chris Ezem, the Secretary to Abia State Government said Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu approved Monday 23rd and Tuesday 24th January 2023 be declared as public holidays in the State to enable Abians and residents to collect their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC), ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Ikpeazu had ordered “all public offices and markets are to be closed as all are enjoined to use this opportunity to visit the INEC offices or collection centres where they registered to collect their PVCs ahead of the 29th January 2023 deadline by INEC for closure of PVC collection.

“The Executives of the various markets in the State are directed to ensure strict compliance on the closure of their various markets or be prepared to face appropriate sanctions.

"Banks and those on essential duties are not affected by this directive".





In appreciation, opposition parties in the state have expressed their happiness over the declaration as a welcome development.

The Director, of Media and Publicly, Prof. Greg Ibe campaign Organisation, Sleek Ogbonnaya Ogwo, “It is a good development from Abia State government”.

Ogwo further noted, “The reason adduced to enable people to go and pick their PVCs is a very good one. If there is any other hidden objective, it doesn’t matter.

“All we are concerned about is that people should go and pick their PVCs because we need everybody to vote in this crucial election.

“That being the reason, it is a welcome development”.

Also expressing his gratitude, the state chairman of African Democratic Congress, ADC Don Norman Obinna described the holidays as “good intention and genuine” by the state governor.

“It is a noble idea. This simply means he is encouraging a mass turn out during the election. “That simple means he is in support of the change people are clamouring for”