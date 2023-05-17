A portion of one of the major access bridges leading to the Apapa Port, the Ijora bridge, not too far from the National Theater in Iganmu, on Wednesday caved in, causing traffic gridlock in the early hours of Wednesday.

However, a total lockdown was averted due to the prompt barricading of the failed section of the bridge by men of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), who cordoned off the failed section and coordinated traffic flowing out of the port area.

Speaking with the Tribune Online on the development, a LASTMA official who doesn’t want his name in print explained that the portion of the Ijora bridge, descending from the Port area, caved in suddenly in the early hours of Wednesday.

“We just noticed that there was a very big hole on the bridge. It wasn’t there yesterday (Tuesday).

“To avoid total lockdown, our men has cordoned off that failed section to avoid a situation where unsuspecting motorists might run into it.

“We will try and create enough awareness till 7pm of today to avoid a terrible situation at night,” the LASTMA official told Nigerian Tribune exclusively.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government through its Ministry of Transportation released traffic diversions to ensure motorists avoid the failed portion of the Ijora bridge..

In a statement on Wednesday by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, the Ministry appealed to motorists who make use of the corridor to cooperate with the State’s Traffic Management Authority, (LASTMA) and the interventions put in place to manage the traffic.

“Pending when repairs will be carried out by the Federal Government, the Lagos State Government has alerted Motorists on the failed Deck-on-Pile Bridge at Ijora Olopa inbound Ijora Oloye, while releasing traffic diversion.

“The following routes have been mapped out to minimize inconvenience;

“Motorists from Eko Bridge are advised to utilize Iganmu/Sifax to access Ijora Oloye or Apapa.





“Motorists from Iddo heading to Ijora-Oloye/Apapa will be diverted at the intersection underpass on a contra flow to reconnect at the U-Turn inwards Ijora-Oloye or Apapa.

“The Ministry appeals to Motorists who make use of the corridor to cooperate with the State’s Traffic Management Authority, (LASTMA) and the interventions put in place to manage the traffic.,” The Lagos State Government stated on Wednesday.

