ANUA plans bi-annual confab on varsity sustainable funding

The Association of Nigerian Universities Alumni (ANUA) will hold its bi-annual conference on sustainable funding solutions for Nigerian universities.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Malam Suhailun Maccido, National Public Relations Officer of ANUA, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

Maccido said the conference is scheduled for October 2 to October 5 at Sa’adu Zungur University, Bauchi State, with the theme: ‘Bridging the Gap: Alumni-Driven Solutions for Sustainable University Funding’.

He noted that about 150 alumni presidents from across Nigerian universities are expected to attend.

According to him, the meeting will focus on developing innovative approaches to funding challenges in universities and enhancing alumni involvement in national education development.

He added that Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, would serve as Chief Host and declare the event open.

Additionally, Maccido said Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, National Chairman of ANUA, would lead discussions on ‘Rethinking the Nigerian University System: The View from the Alumni’.

“The conference will also feature a keynote address by Prof. Saminu Ibrahim, former Vice-Chancellor of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, as well as a session on ‘University Business Eco-Systems’, to be facilitated by Chris Uloko, a member of the ANUA Board of Trustees.

“The four-day event will focus on alumni-driven financing models to address funding gaps, and collective inputs to improve academic excellence, infrastructure and graduate outcomes,” he said.

Maccido stated that accommodation for delegates had been arranged at Jamil Guest Palace, Bauchi, while registration would close on September 30.

