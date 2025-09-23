Omoluabi Parapo Request for Disclosure of Contractual Agreement on Olokola Free Trade Zone Seaport Development

Your Excellency,

We write to you respectfully on behalf of The Omoluabi Helping Hands Foundation, also known as Omoluabi Parapo Conservative Group, a socio-cultural and advocacy organization committed to promoting transparency, accountability, and the protection of Yoruba interests in governance and development in Nigeria.

In light of recent publications, particularly in Punch Newspaper, reporting that contractual agreements and paperwork have been finalized for the commencement of construction of the Olokola Free Trade Zone Seaport Project in Ogun State in partnership with the Dangote Group, we wish to humbly invoke the provisions of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act 2011, reinforced by Supreme Court rulings, which entitles citizens to access information concerning public contracts and agreements entered into on behalf of the people.

As stakeholders and indigenes of Ogun State and Yorubaland at large, we firmly believe that projects of this magnitude bearing direct consequences on our economy, environment, land use, and future generations require openness and inclusive engagement. It is within this context that we request access to the details of the contract signed or approved regarding this project.

Specifically, we seek to understand:

Environmental Safeguards – What provisions have been included to protect the farmlands, rivers, and communities from pollution, ecological damage, and displacement?

Employment Opportunities – What guarantees exist to ensure that the indigenes of Ogun State, particularly the host communities, are prioritized in terms of job creation, skills development, and economic participation?

Land and Cultural Protection – What measures are in place to ensure that the rights of landowners and the cultural heritage of the people are protected and respected in the process of implementation?

Revenue and Benefit Sharing – What agreements have been signed to ensure that the people of Ogun State are direct beneficiaries of the economic gains of this project?

We trust that your office, in the spirit of transparency, accountability, and good governance, will treat this request with the urgency and seriousness it deserves. Our request is rooted not in opposition, but in the sincere belief that inclusive governance fosters public trust and guarantees the long-term success of projects of this scale.

We respectfully look forward to your kind response within the statutory timeframe provided by the FOI Act.

Please accept the assurances of our highest regards.

Yours faithfully,

Obábìnrìn Adérónké Okèléye

President/Chairperson

The Omoluabi Helping Hands Foundation

(Omoluabi Parapo Conservative Group)

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/omoluabiparapo.org