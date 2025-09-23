2027: MC Oluomo denies meeting Peter Obi

President of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo), has debunked claims that he met Labour Party national leader Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 elections.

A viral photo suggesting a meeting between the two has been revealed as fake and photoshopped.

MC Oluomo took to Instagram to clarify that he never met Obi or received a message from him.

“I, Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya (MC Oluomo), National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), have taken notice of a manipulated image and false news report circulating on social media, particularly in the northern part of Nigeria,” he stated.

The report falsely claimed that Peter Obi paid homage to him and vowed to work with him.

MC Oluomo categorically stated that this report is entirely false and without basis.

“Multiple fact-checking platforms and blogs have already debunked this claim, revealing that the image was photoshopped,” he added.

MC Oluomo emphasised that there’s no evidence of any meeting or congratulatory message from Peter Obi to him. He also mentioned that he’s currently abroad, and any claims suggesting otherwise are baseless.

“I urge the public to disregard this false news and rely on credible sources of information,” he said.

The NURTW president reaffirmed his support for President Bola Tinubu and his Hope Agenda.

“I reaffirm my support for HE Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Hope Agenda,” he concluded.