By Segun Adebayo

Understanding music and possessing the special abilities of creating resounding and last longing sounds which music lovers can easily relate with and vibe to is a job that seems to be a walk in the park for singer, Ansel.

Having built a noticeable reputoir as an internet sensation whose name is on the lips of Nigerians, Anselem Amaechi also known as Ansel, who hails from Rivers state, Eleme City, is gradually becoming a household name in the music world.

Ansel, a singer, and songwriter, has successfully released audio singles and videos that have gained widespread acclaim around the world.

Indeed, one of his biggest hit singles, “CALLING,” has received thousands of views on YouTube since its release. PRD Records, on the other hand, is owned by Ansel. One of which is still a well-known and reputable music label in Nigeria.

He aspires to be one of the most influential brands in the music industry, as well as to make his record label a platform that contributes significantly to the growth of the Nigerian music industry.

Nonetheless, he aspires to have his record label take the music industry by storm and, as such, works with the right personnel to ensure that the label meets its goals and objectives.

In contrast, the setback he had experienced propelled him to develop a distinct identity, as PRD records. He overcame his challenges through sheer tenacity and the perseverance to ensure his record label became acclaimed during a period of seismic change.

To summarize, he enjoys going to the gym, traveling to beautiful destinations, and listening to music. However, he is most passionate about inspiring others to be better at what they do.

