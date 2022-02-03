War on drugs: Ugwuanyi donates operational vehicles to NDLEA

In his dogged commitment to ensure a drug-free Enugu state, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Wednesday, handed over four vehicles to the Enugu State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to aid its operations in furtherance of the frantic efforts of his administration to eliminate all forms of drug abuse and trafficking in the state, in partnership with the agency.

Presenting the vehicles to the State Commander of NDLEA, Anietie Idim Bassey, Gov. Ugwuanyi represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, said that the state government is determined more than ever before to ensure that the state in particular and the society, in general, get rid of all forms of drug abuse and trafficking.

The governor recounted the harms drug abuse causes young people who indulge in it, as well as the risk such illicit act poses to future generations, stressing that the state government will remain committed to the noble course of eliminating the cankerworm in society.

Gov. Ugwuanyi added that it was in keeping with the realization of the mandate that he appointed a Special Assistant (SA) on Drugs and Narcotics, for the first time in the history of the state, in the person of Hon. Chidi Egbuogu.

Pointing out that the collaboration between the state government and NDLEA is yielding positive results, the governor stressed that “these vehicles represent the determination of this administration in this direction, and I can assure you that we are prepared to do more”.

Receiving the vehicles, NDLEA State Commander, Bassey, commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for the donation, stating that the vehicles, which are unbranded, would aid their operations as “we can now go out without people really knowing where we go”.

According to him, “I want to appreciate His Excellency for providing these vehicles and other interventions. These vehicles are in good condition and they will enable us to be very flexible in our operations. We are grateful. We pray that God Almighty will always guide him.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services Rulers World

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Ugwuanyi donates operational vehicles to NDLEA Ugwuanyi donates operational vehicles to NDLEA Ugwuanyi donates operational vehicles to NDLEA Ugwuanyi donates operational vehicles to NDLEA