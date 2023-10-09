Another 4.9 magnitude earthquake jolted western Afghanistan on Monday as the government’s death toll from Saturday’s quake reached more than 2,000.

The new tremors were confirmed by the U.S. Geological Survey and residents in the area.

“It was quite intense,” a doctor in the area described Monday’s quake “People took shelter in parks, open spaces, and gardens.”

According to the health worker, the deadly earthquake on Saturday has negatively affected people’s mental health. “Most of the patients are those who have mental shocks,” he added.

The 6.3 magnitude quake at the weekend completely destroyed at least 13 villages in Herat province’s Zindah Jan district.

Local residents from other areas as well as rescue teams were still trying to remove bodies from under the rubble.

In many provinces, people are collecting donations for the victims.

Turkey, Iran and Pakistan have promised to provide urgent humanitarian assistance relief.

There are conflicting reports about the exact number of casualties.

The government announced 2,053 deaths and more than 1,200 wounded so far.

UN Coordination Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said it has recorded 1,023 deaths and 1,663 injured people adding that more than 11,000 people have been affected by the tragedy.

