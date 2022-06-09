Angry youths burn over 20 motorcycles over pedestrian’s death

About twenty motorcycles were on Thursday morning set ablaze by angry youths in the Jakande Estate area of Isolo in Lagos State following the death of a pedestrian.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the incident to the Tribune Online.

It was gathered that a yet to be identified commercial motorcyclist while riding against traffic, knocked down a pedestrian in the process.

It was further gathered that the unidentified pedestrian died at the scene of the incident.

The incident sparked off instant violence as youths in the area mobilized themselves and seized about twenty motorcycles, which were set ablaze.

Hundeyin, while speaking to the Nigerian Tribune said ” Our officers were quickly deployed to the scene and they took the pedestrian to the hospital.”





Earlier,in a tweet by the police image maker on his verified Twitter handle, Hundeyin said It is important to clear the air on what is going on at Jakande Estate Isheri Road ”

” This morning a motorcycle rider veered off the road and hit a pedestrian. Unfortunately, the pedestrian fell and died on the spot. People around decided to lynch the motorcycle rider ”

The Lagos police image maker also added that ” The Police arrived at the scene on time and rescued the motorcycle rider from lynching. The Police immediately took the rider to hospital for treatment and evacuated the pedestrian”

“. Before the Police arrived back at the scene, an angry mob was already burning the motorcycles, left behind by the fleeing riders.”

Hundeyin stressed that “The Lagos State Police Command condemns jungle justice in very strong terms. Anyone found engaging in such would be dealt with in accordance with the law. Meanwhile, officers are on the ground and normalcy has returned to the area.”

