Dantalle clinches APM Presidential ticket

The National Chairman of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), Yusuf Dantalle has emerged as the Presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 presidential election.

The party also expelled six suspended National Working Committee (NWC) members and three state chairmen over alleged anti-party activities.

Dantalle who is the party’s only presidential candidate was elected by delegates at the party’s special convention held at its secretariat in Abuja.

A statement by APM National Secretary, Oyedeyi Adebayo, said that Dantalle “will now contest the 2023 presidential election with Bola Tinubu (APC), Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Peter Obi (Labour Party) and Chekwas Okorie (APGA).”

APM also set up a five-man committee to investigate its finances – expenditure and income; with another five-man committee set up to review and amend the party’s constitution for future elections.

Those expelled for Anti-Party activities include former National Treasurer, Rose D.S. Gear, former National Financial Secretary, Nasir Baba and Abubakar Ahmed, National Welfare Officer.





Others are, Inyama – Southeast, Felix Idowu- National Youth Leader, Nasir Mohammed Sidi Aliyu – National Publicity Officer, Abram Gyabo- Nasarawa State Chairman, Thomas Akosu – former FCT Chairman and Nuhu Soba, former Kaduna State Chairman.

