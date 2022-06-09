Cerebrospinal meningitis kills 100 in Jigawa

About 100 people, mostly children in Babura, Gumel and Maigatari local government areas in Jigawa State have been reported dead as a result of the outbreak of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) disease in the state.

Report from the state indicated that there was an outbreak of the disease in the state sometime in May when the case worsened in a local government area in the state bordering Nigeria and Niger republic.

Tribune Online gathered that in places like Mele, Dungundun, Kanya Arewa and Dantanoma villages in Babura, Gumel, Maigatari and Suletankarkar local government areas where the epidemic worsening, about 100 people have lost their lives while over 360 cases were recorded.





Speaking with our correspondent, the village head of Dungundun, Malam Alkasim Yakubu, said “we lost 19 people in this village, the majority were children”.

According to the village head, “the problem started around April ending, but the disease continues in last month. But the situation worsen some weeks back and infection and death were high”.

Malam Alkasim Yakubu noted that over 50 cases were recorded in the village, “19 died 2 people lost ears (hearing), it was shocking, we never experienced such disaster”.

Also speaking the Bulama (village head) of Mele village in Gumel local government area, Malam Yusuf Ahmad said “21 people died and over 30 cases recovered”.

While the village head of Kanya Arewa in the Babura local government area, Alhaji Akilu Dawaki stated that the CSM killed19 people in his domain and recorded over 70 cases.

According to him, “what helped us in controlling the disease was we locally established an isolation centre and move the patients”.

When contacted, the ministry of health through Malam Samaila Mahmud confirmed the outbreak.

According to him, “a record available in the ministry indicated that 65 people died, 257 cases recorded in 18 out of 27 local government areas of the state.”

