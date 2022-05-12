Anger as PDP NEC throws presidential ticket open

SOME party chieftains were left stunned on Wednesday as the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) resolved to throw its presidential ticket open to all sections of the country.

The highest decision-making organ of the party met at its national secretariat in Abuja to deliberate on the report submitted by the Governor Sam Ortom-led zoning committee, which was earlier unable to reach a definite stance.

The meeting adopted the position taken by the joint session of the PDP Gover- nors’ Forum and the national caucus, which met for long hours earlier in the day trying to reach common ground.

The session that preceded the NEC resolved to recommend throwing the ticket open and the recommendation was eventually adopted by the committee presided over by the national chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

However, the decision did not go down well with some members of NEC who protested the failure of the organ to zone the ticket to the South-East.

Former governor of Imo State, Achike Udenwa, rose to protest the decision but was told that it was the position of the NEC.





Some dissatisfied members were seen storming out of the venue of the meeting hall in annoyance.

In his opening address before the meeting went into closed session, the national chairman had assured that nothing would stop the PDP from winning next year’s election.

He said the party has become more united and hoped that it would face the poll in that spirit.

The party boss said the national leadership had worked hard in the recent past in preparation for the convention, thanking the members for the roles they had played during different assignments.

In his remark, chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, said the state chief executives are in support of the effort of the national leadership to lead it to victory.