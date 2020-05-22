Anambra road accident claims two lives, injured twelve others

About two persons were confirmed dead on Friday, as a commercial bus with registration number NEN59XQ rammed into a tipper without a registered number at Ihiala, Ihiala local government area of Anambra state.

The accident which occurred near Bako Hotel along Ihiala axis of the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway also led to inflicted 12 passengers with degrees of injury. According to the Anambra State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Andrew Kumapayi, an eyewitness claimed the accident occurred due to over-Speeding and Loss of Control.

“The tipper driver was negotiating into his house when the bus suddenly rammed into it. The crash occurred during a heavy downpour. A total of Fifteen people (10 adult males and 5 adult females)were involved in the accident. “ Twelve people sustained serious injuries, out of which Seven were rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital while the other five victims were rushed to God’s Favour Hospital Okohia, both in Ihiala town. As at the time of filing this report, Two victims, the driver whose leg was amputated in the crash and another victim has been confirmed dead by doctors at the hospital,” the Sector commander confirmed. Kumapayi, in a statement signed by the Sector Public Education Officer, Paschal Anigbo, said they were rescued by joint operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Department of Security Services (DSS), FRSC and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) He warned road users to always obey the curfew imposed by the federal government from 8pm to 6 am as well as avoid over speeding to prevent traffic mishaps.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

